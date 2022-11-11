Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, ROKU, TTD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total volume of 60,788 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.8% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 84,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 3,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 318,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 48,204 contracts, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,493 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
