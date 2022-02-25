Notable Friday Option Activity: MS, DKS, ABT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS), where a total of 45,574 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.3% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,241 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,100 underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 5,516 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 551,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,700 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) options are showing a volume of 25,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,500 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
