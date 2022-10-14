Notable Friday Option Activity: MOS, CF, TNL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 22,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 11,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:
And Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) saw options trading volume of 4,673 contracts, representing approximately 467,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for MOS options, CF options, or TNL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.