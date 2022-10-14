Notable Friday Option Activity: MOS, CF, TNL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), where a total volume of 22,674 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of MOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,900 underlying shares of MOS. Below is a chart showing MOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) options are showing a volume of 11,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $102 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

And Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL) saw options trading volume of 4,673 contracts, representing approximately 467,300 underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,000 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

