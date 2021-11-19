Notable Friday Option Activity: MCO, YETI, LIND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Moody's Corp. (Symbol: MCO), where a total of 4,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 451,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 72% of MCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 627,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,681 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,100 underlying shares of MCO. Below is a chart showing MCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Yeti Holdings Inc (Symbol: YETI) saw options trading volume of 6,122 contracts, representing approximately 612,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of YETI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 853,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 1,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,600 underlying shares of YETI. Below is a chart showing YETI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (Symbol: LIND) saw options trading volume of 2,012 contracts, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares or approximately 71.2% of LIND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,720 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of LIND. Below is a chart showing LIND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

