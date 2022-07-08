Notable Friday Option Activity: LCID, MSFT, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lucid Group Inc (Symbol: LCID), where a total of 155,148 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83% of LCID's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 25,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of LCID. Below is a chart showing LCID's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 235,655 contracts, representing approximately 23.6 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $267.50 strike call option expiring July 08, 2022, with 23,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $267.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 25,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.4% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 6,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 630,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

