Notable Friday Option Activity: H, SKX, ITT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H), where a total of 4,648 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 464,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of H's average daily trading volume over the past month of 848,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,100 underlying shares of H. Below is a chart showing H's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 6,229 contracts, representing approximately 622,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,881 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,100 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:

And ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 1,866 contracts, representing approximately 186,600 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 344,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Most Popular