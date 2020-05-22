Notable Friday Option Activity: FIVE, AXTA, DOCU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE), where a total of 5,085 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 508,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,400 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (Symbol: AXTA) options are showing a volume of 11,087 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of AXTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of AXTA. Below is a chart showing AXTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 14,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $127 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 831 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 83,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

