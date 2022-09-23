Notable Friday Option Activity: EQT, EXPE, ARCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total of 45,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 14,569 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 3,811 contracts, representing approximately 381,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

