Notable Friday Option Activity: EQT, EXPE, ARCH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total of 45,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 12,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 14,569 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 59.5% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 453 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
And Arch Resources Inc (Symbol: ARCH) saw options trading volume of 3,811 contracts, representing approximately 381,100 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of ARCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,975 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ARCH. Below is a chart showing ARCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EQT options, EXPE options, or ARCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.