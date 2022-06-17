Notable Friday Option Activity: DOCU, X, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 38,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 69,378 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 303,013 contracts, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 33,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, X options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

