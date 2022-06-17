Markets
DOCU

Notable Friday Option Activity: DOCU, X, NVDA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU), where a total of 38,903 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.6% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 7,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 732,900 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) saw options trading volume of 69,378 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 303,013 contracts, representing approximately 30.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 33,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DOCU options, X options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOCU X NVDA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular