Notable Friday Option Activity: DIS, NVDA, ABNB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 90,835 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 95.6% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 550,249 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 90.2% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 61.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 33,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 39,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.8% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,300 underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

