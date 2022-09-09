Notable Friday Option Activity: DASH, AMC, OPK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total volume of 28,308 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.6% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 1,424 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,400 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) saw options trading volume of 266,339 contracts, representing approximately 26.6 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring September 09, 2022, with 28,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And OPKO Health Inc (Symbol: OPK) options are showing a volume of 15,358 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of OPK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 19, 2024, with 10,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OPK. Below is a chart showing OPK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, AMC options, or OPK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
