Notable Friday Option Activity: CVS, TELL, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), where a total volume of 25,079 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.9% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 353,700 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL) options are showing a volume of 96,927 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.3% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 12,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 17,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $78 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 586 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,600 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $78 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVS options, TELL options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.