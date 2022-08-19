Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, MCK, NVDA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 69,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 91.9% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 8,224 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 822,400 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK) saw options trading volume of 7,854 contracts, representing approximately 785,400 underlying shares or approximately 80.9% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 971,080 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,300 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 400,362 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 40.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 79.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 34,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
