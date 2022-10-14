Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, DPZ, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2070 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2070 strike highlighted in orange:
Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 8,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 895,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 448,651 contracts, representing approximately 44.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 23,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AZO options, DPZ options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.