Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, DPZ, NVDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 2,685 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.3% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 183,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2070 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 192 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,200 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2070 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) options are showing a volume of 8,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 895,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.9% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 974,470 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,400 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 448,651 contracts, representing approximately 44.9 million underlying shares or approximately 72.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring October 14, 2022, with 23,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

