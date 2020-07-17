Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: APD, DD, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total volume of 10,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 34,865 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 15,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1125 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APD options, DD options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

