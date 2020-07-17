Notable Friday Option Activity: APD, DD, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD), where a total volume of 10,759 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.7% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

DuPont (Symbol: DD) saw options trading volume of 34,865 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of DD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 15,027 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DD. Below is a chart showing DD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 96,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.1% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,175 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1125 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1125 strike highlighted in orange:

