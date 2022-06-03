Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, MRNA, XOM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 716,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 71.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 49,080 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 33,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 147,681 contracts, representing approximately 14.8 million underlying shares or approximately 50.2% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 28,919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

