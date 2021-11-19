Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, GPC, V

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 324,929 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 66.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $157.50 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 38,460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $157.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) saw options trading volume of 2,599 contracts, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares or approximately 48% of GPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 541,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of GPC. Below is a chart showing GPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Visa Inc (Symbol: V) options are showing a volume of 65,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.9% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 3,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,900 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

