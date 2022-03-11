Notable Friday Option Activity: AMC, MO, CLH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total volume of 196,167 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 19.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 17,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) options are showing a volume of 43,315 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 15,854 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clean Harbors Inc (Symbol: CLH) saw options trading volume of 2,632 contracts, representing approximately 263,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of CLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 2,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,500 underlying shares of CLH. Below is a chart showing CLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, MO options, or CLH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.