Notable Friday Option Activity: AAPL, BA, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 124.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 127.9% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 97.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 123,798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 105,450 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99.5% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 11,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 70,359 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 99.4% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 7,699 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 769,900 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

