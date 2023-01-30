Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Northfield Bancorp said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share ($0.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the most recent share price of $14.50 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 3.59%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.18%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.31% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northfield Bancorp is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.31% from its latest reported closing price of $14.50.

The projected annual revenue for Northfield Bancorp is $164MM, an increase of 1.17%. The projected annual EPS is $1.34, an increase of 1.18%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 368 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northfield Bancorp. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NFBK is 0.0424%, an increase of 4.4946%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.15% to 30,319K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,086,429 shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021,978 shares, representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,505,951 shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,724,651 shares, representing a decrease of 14.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 14.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,273,281 shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272,874 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 14.52% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,107,172 shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131,987 shares, representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 12.01% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,096,980 shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,177,706 shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFBK by 1.06% over the last quarter.

Northfield Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northfield Bank, founded in 1887, operates 38 full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York, and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.