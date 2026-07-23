Norfolk Southern Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) reported a stronger-than-expected second quarter, with executives pointing to a sharp rebound in freight volumes, higher energy-related demand and improving intermodal trends, while also acknowledging service pressures caused by the rapid increase in traffic.

President and Chief Executive Officer Mark George said the company delivered “a strong second quarter” after volumes improved sharply, initially driven by energy markets tied to the Iran conflict and later spreading into domestic intermodal and industrial products. George said the quarter produced 7% growth in both net income and earnings per share.

The railroad’s adjusted operating ratio was 65.5%, according to Chief Financial Officer Jason Zampi. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.52. Zampi said operating income increased 5% from a year earlier, despite higher fuel costs, inflationary pressures and volume-related expenses.

Volumes Improve Across Key Markets

Chief Commercial Officer Ed Elkins said overall volume increased 4% year over year. He said that even excluding fuel surcharge impacts, Norfolk Southern achieved record revenue in the quarter.

Within merchandise, volume increased 2%, while revenue excluding fuel rose 4% to another record. Elkins said the gains were driven by energy demand in the company’s chemicals markets, with revenue per unit excluding fuel up 3% due to price and mix.

Intermodal volume rose 5%, supported by firm consumer demand, favorable trucking market conditions and recent business wins in domestic intermodal. Intermodal revenue excluding fuel increased 7%, while revenue per unit excluding fuel rose 1%, which Elkins described as “the beginning of a positive shift in Intermodal pricing.”

Coal volume increased 3%, helped by the ramp-up of a new metallurgical coal export customer and additional export thermal opportunities tied to volatile global energy markets. Revenue per unit excluding fuel increased 1%, reflecting favorable seaborne coal pricing, partly offset by negative mix.

Elkins said the company is “positive on the growth potential” across its served markets, while noting that energy prices, consumer demand and interest rates remain variables. He said Norfolk Southern has a cautious but optimistic outlook for merchandise, a bullish view of intermodal and continued strength in export metallurgical coal.

Service Pressures Follow Volume Surge

George said higher volumes following winter disruptions put pressure on the network, but he said the company has addressed the issues “head-on.” He said Norfolk Southern is already seeing acceleration in the network in July and expects continued progress.

New Chief Operating Officer Brian Barr said demand remained strong throughout the quarter, but recovering from network disruptions while handling higher volumes created pressure on crew resources and variability in parts of the system.

Barr said the company is focused on improving originations, reducing terminal dwell, increasing velocity and running the railroad to plan. He said on-time originations increased 20% over the past month, terminal performance is improving and train velocity is rising as recrews decline.

During the question-and-answer session, Barr described tactical operating changes, including work at the Chattanooga terminal that removed handling for about 150 cars per day. He said similar efforts are helping create capacity, reduce time in route and return resources to the network.

George said the company does not expect a “massive” addition of resources, though it needs to hire in certain tight locations and continue replacing attrition in train and engine ranks. He said accelerating the network reduces the need for incremental labor and locomotives.

Safety Metrics Improve

Barr said safety remains the foundation of Norfolk Southern’s operations. In the second quarter, the company’s personal injury index declined 16% year over year, while the accident rate fell approximately 25%. Its mainline accident rate remained flat and near best-in-class levels, according to Barr.

He also highlighted the mechanical department, which he previously led, for going two consecutive months injury-free across shops and yards on the network. Barr said the company is pleased with the progress but “not satisfied,” adding that safety has no finish line.

Fuel Costs Drive Expense Outlook Higher

Zampi said total costs rose 15% in the quarter, with more than two-thirds of the increase driven by a substantial rise in fuel expense. Inflation also pressured compensation and benefits, purchased services and materials, while volume and network fluidity issues contributed to higher overtime, rents and materials.

Norfolk Southern incurred $51 million in merger-related expenses during the quarter, $15 million of costs related to the Eastern Ohio incident and $6 million of restructuring costs, Zampi said.

George said the company is updating its 2026 operating expense outlook to $8.8 billion to $8.9 billion, up from the prior range of $8.2 billion to $8.4 billion. He attributed the increase largely to an estimated $400 million to $500 million of incremental fuel expense compared with the company’s view at the beginning of the year. Excluding fuel, he said core operating costs are trending toward the high end of the previous range because of a stronger volume outlook.

Capital expenditure guidance remains unchanged at approximately $1.9 billion. George said the company is maintaining discipline while investing in safety, reliability and network capacity.

Barr reaffirmed Norfolk Southern’s target of at least $150 million in cost reductions in 2026, which he said would bring cumulative savings to at least $650 million over three years, exceeding the company’s original target.

Executives See Pricing Opportunity as Truck Market Tightens

Elkins said trucking market conditions have become increasingly supportive for rail conversion. He cited rising dry van rates, tightening truck capacity and elevated outbound tender rejections. He said higher fuel prices also make intermodal conversion more attractive to customers.

In response to analyst questions, Elkins said upward pressure in spot trucking rates typically needs three to six months before influencing contract pricing. He said Norfolk Southern has restructured contracts in recent years to respond more quickly to movements in truck pricing, reducing the lag from many months or a year to “a couple quarters.”

Elkins also said industrial development remains a key strategic priority. He said the number of new manufacturing and expansion projects expected to enter design and construction in 2026 is projected to be nearly double last year’s level. He cited projects from Sodecia Aapico JV in South Carolina, Virginia Transformer in Alabama and Silvi Materials cement terminals in several markets.

George said the company remains focused on the proposed combination with Union Pacific and is confident the transaction can strengthen supply chains through single-line service. He also referenced Norfolk Southern’s agreement with CN, calling it a “win-win-win” that further enhances competition in freight rail.

Looking ahead, George said Norfolk Southern is cautiously optimistic. He said higher fuel prices could become a risk if sustained long enough to hurt consumer demand, but he added that the current environment is more favorable for rail after what he described as a prolonged freight recession.

About Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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