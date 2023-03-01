Nordstrom (JWN) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Nordstrom said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $19.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.90%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.55%, the lowest has been 2.20%, and the highest has been 8.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.85 (n=141).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.49%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.90% Downside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nordstrom is $18.72. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.90% from its latest reported closing price of $19.48.

The projected annual revenue for Nordstrom is $15,798MM, an increase of 0.64%. The projected annual EPS is $2.39, an increase of 17.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 731 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordstrom. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JWN is 0.09%, a decrease of 10.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.25% to 109,302K shares. The put/call ratio of JWN is 2.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. holds 15,755K shares representing 9.84% ownership of the company.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 4,933K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,251K shares, representing an increase of 54.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 100.61% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,440K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 11.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,914K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,303K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 21.41% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,468K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,838K shares, representing a decrease of 14.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JWN by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Nordstrom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 358 stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 100 Nordstrom stores; 249 Nordstrom Rack stores; two clearance stores; and seven Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.