Nordson To Replace Xilinx In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp. (NDSN) will replace Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc. (XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on February 15, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.

