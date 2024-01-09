Nordex Group Gets Orders For Approx. 150 MW - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced it received three orders from Scotland totally around 150 MW. The company will supply and install seven N149/5.X turbines for one wind farm and another seven of the same turbine type alongside two N133/4.8 turbines will be used for a second 50 MW wind farm. The third wind farm will be comprised of eleven N149/5.X turbines.

The Nordex Group noted that it will install the turbines on tubular steel towers with hub heights of between 83 and 125 meters.

