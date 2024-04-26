News & Insights

Nomura FY Net Income Rises

April 26, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. reported net income to shareholders of 165.86 billion yen for the year ended March 31, up 78.8% from last year. Net income per share was 52.69 yen compared to 29.74 yen. Net revenue was 1.56 trillion yen, an increase of 17.0% from prior year.

Nomura Holdings also announced that it has declared a dividend of 15 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2024. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2024.

