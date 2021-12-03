Nokia (NOK) to Boost TOP-IX Network With 400GE IP Solution

Nokia Corporation NOK has collaborated with TOP-IX (TOrino Piemonte Internet eXchange) to provide its 400GE network-powered IP routing platforms. This will enable the North West Italy-based Internet service provider to scale up the capacity of its network services on the back of an augmented geographical footprint.



Per the deal, TOP-IX will install Nokia 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR)-X1 platforms with 400GE network for enhanced network infrastructure, thanks to better network automation and operational capabilities.



Nokia 7250 IXR platforms are based on the Service Router Operating System (SR OS). A scalable OS supports a wide-ranging portfolio of physical and virtualized routers. The latest move is likely to prove highly beneficial for Nokia and TOP-IX to cater to the dynamic preferences of consumers and businesses.



Nokia’s shares have gained 42.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 12%.

The 7250 (IXR)-X1 platforms have been designed to support emerging 5G technologies such as Multi-access Edge Computing, distributed core and centralized and cloud RAN. The platforms deliver multi-terabit-scale interconnectivity within data centers and across wide-area networks.



With trailblazing network performance and reliability, the offering enables webscale and enterprise networks to address the accretive traffic requirements. Also, they are purpose-built for access and aggregation in mission-critical enterprise applications and fixed-mobile convergence.



The agreement will allow TOP-IX not only to boost its regional interconnection but also upgrade its peering infrastructure, both directly and through alliances across Europe. Apart from seamlessly expanding the regional Internet Exchange Provider’s network capacity, Nokia’s avant-garde technology will secure TOP-IX’s cloud services over the IP routing solution, in turn, maintaining data sovereignty.



Driven by such a positive endeavor, the latest network modernization move is likely to be a win-win for both entities. It will enhance TOP-IX’s network visibility, operational efficiency and time to market and solidify Nokia’s position in the booming 5G era, driven by growing technological innovations and partnerships.



Nokia is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for next-generation connectivity. It has made meaningful progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is likely to help it grow in 2022 and beyond. The Finland-based telecom equipment vendor aims to drive its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. All these factors bode well for its long-term growth.



