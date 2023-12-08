Nokia (NOK) Solution Expedites 5G RedCap Advancements in UAE

Nokia Corporation NOK announced that it has completed a 5G Advanced Reduced Capability (RedCap) test over a commercial network in collaboration with du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company. This is the first instance when such a test is conducted in the U.A.E. It is a significant effort toward broadening the ecosystem of 5G monetization by developing new use cases to cater to evolving market trends.



RedCap-enabled 5G devices function differently than conventional 5G devices. Common 5G devices are engineered to leverage the full spectrum of 5G networks for high-performance applications, which in turn results in a greater cost and energy consumption. On the other hand, RedCap 5G devices are designed to prioritize specific connectivity needs where they might not utilize the full spectrum of 5G capability. Internet of Things (IoT) devices like smartwatches, various medical devices, ruggedized routers, sensors and lower-end AR/VR devices require lower bandwidth and consume less battery power. RedCap technology exhibits high versatility by offering stable connectivity, ease of use and enhanced power efficiency tailored to these varied use cases. These features optimize network resources and improve revenue potential for service providers.



The collaboration highlights Nokia’s diligent focus on advancements of RedCap-supported applications as the market for RedCap devices is expected to gain momentum from 2024. During the evaluation process, Nokia’s AirScale radio products were used in conjunction with du's 5G Standalone Radio Access Network to assess MediaTek's T300 series RedCap test equipment. The procedure accentuates the credibility of du’s 5G network for next-generation applications like IoT, wireless industrial sensors and industry 4.0 standards. Through this partnership, Nokia is planning to expand RedCap technology for low band frequencies with optimum coverage and robust connectivity.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



NOK aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 36.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 0.8%.



