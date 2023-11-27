Nokia (NOK) Solution Boosts Connectivity in MEA Energy Sector

Nokia Corporation NOK announced that it has deployed a private wireless network in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) in collaboration with Ooredoo Qatar, a prominent communications company in the region. The endeavor marks the first instance where a private wireless network is established to support mission-critical infrastructure dedicated to the energy sector.



Leveraging innovative network infrastructure solutions, Nokia has set a remarkable standard of excellence, serving around 2,600 enterprise customers across various industries worldwide, including energy, transportation and manufacturing.



In the MEA region, the energy sector plays a vital role in the economy. The oil and gas industry has an extensive processing and supply chain spanning from extraction, transportation, refining, processing, storage and distribution. The seamless connection between offshore production sites and onshore facilities is crucial for effectively monitoring the entire operation. Remote locations and harsh terrain make the situation more difficult.



Nokia’s wireless network portfolio encompasses advanced products that cater to the resilient infrastructure requirements of geographically-challenging locations. The solution enriches customers with smooth voice and data services, supported by resident engineers who provide expert assistance to maintain the system's optimal functionality. The solution incorporates a native offshore system that minimizes service interruptions from onshore connectivity and ensures better management of latency issues through localized data services. Initially, the technology will offer support for 20,000 subscribers for the offshore grid.



The robust connectivity will facilitate the efficient management of critical assets in energy infrastructure, such as drilling and storage facilities, refineries and more. This, in turn, will improve coordination in business operations, minimizing delays and optimizing the supply chain.



Nokia is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect with each other.



The company aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It facilitates its customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation needed to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 24.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 3.4%.



