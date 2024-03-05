Nokia (NOK) Deploys Advanced Communication System in Sydney Metro

Nokia Corporation NOK joined forces with Siemens Mobility in Australia to establish an advanced communication infrastructure for driverless Western Sydney Metro. Siemens serves as the systems integrator for this railway project. The initiative is part of the Parklife Metro's SSTOM project, which includes six new stations and 12 new metro trains in the Sydney Metro to Western Sydney Airport line.



For the efficient functioning of the driverless metro system, a robust communication infrastructure is imperative. Seamless communication between the trains and the ground control center is vital for passenger safety. Moreover, cyber-attacks on essential infrastructure, such as transportation networks and metro systems, can disrupt communication, compromise data integrity and hinder traveler safety. Nokia’s comprehensive solution suite boasts the necessary capabilities to address the complex security and performance requirements of Sydney’s driverless metro systems.



Nokia’s offerings include the NetGuard Cybersecurity solution, which is equipped with a wide array of capabilities, including multi-factor authentication, automated endpoint detection and response, real-time alerts and device authentication. These advanced features significantly boost protection against various emerging cyber threats. In the backdrop of growing instances of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure worldwide, the solution efficiently secures sensitive systems and data across the communication network.



Nokia’s IP edge networking portfolio offers scalable, secure and adaptive networking solutions that deliver massive capacity, unmatched performance and efficiency. Powered by cutting-edge software innovations, along with intent-based network automation, the product suites significantly expedite time to market, streamline operating costs and ensure sustainable growth.



In addition to NetGuard, Nokia’s state-of-the-art IP/MPLS backbone network and data center fabric solution will be deployed to create a leading-edge mission-critical network throughout the 23 km new railway system. The state-of-the-art technology will support a wide array of applications, such as CCTVs, train-to-ground communications backhaul for in-station, on-board and trackside applications, along with the associated data center and cloud networking.



Nokia is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enable customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast. It is driving the transition of global enterprises into smart virtual networks by creating a single network for all services, converging mobile and fixed broadband, IP routing and optical networks with the software and services to manage them. Leveraging state-of-the-art technology, it is transforming the way people and things communicate and connect.



NOK aims to create new business and licensing opportunities in the consumer ecosystem. It enables customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations by offering easy programmability and flexible automation required to support dynamic operations, reduce complexity and improve efficiency. It seeks to expand its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.



The stock has declined 24.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 15.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 16.53%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is a key pick in the broader industry. Headquartered in New York, it offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises at disruptive prices.



It boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well-equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, it is committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.