NOG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Northern Oil & Gas Inc (Symbol: NOG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.64, changing hands as low as $25.72 per share. Northern Oil & Gas Inc shares are currently trading off about 8.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOG's low point in its 52 week range is $17.515 per share, with $39.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.87.

