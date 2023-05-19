NL Industries (NL) Declares $0.07 Dividend

NL Industries said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.28 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 2, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.97%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.72%, the lowest has been 2.64%, and the highest has been 8.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 159 funds or institutions reporting positions in NL Industries. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NL is 0.03%, a decrease of 6.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 6,342K shares. The put/call ratio of NL is 2.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.70% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NL Industries is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 8.70% from its latest reported closing price of 5.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for NL Industries is 161MM, a decrease of 3.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.45.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 813K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 820K shares, representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NL by 22.23% over the last quarter.

NTHEX - Northeast Investors Trust holds 510K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aristides Capital holds 381K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 353K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NL by 18.92% over the last quarter.

DFQTX - U.s. Core Equity 2 Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 280K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NL Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NL Industries, Inc. is a diversified holding company. NL conducts its component products operations through its majority-owned subsidiary, CompX International, Inc., and owns a significant interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a global producer and marketer of value-added titanium dioxide pigments.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.