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Niu Technologies Q2 Vehicle Sales Climb

July 03, 2026 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Niu Technologies (NIU), a Chinese maker of electric two-wheelers, on Friday reported an increase in unit sales for the second quarter, helped by continued demand for the company's core models and recent new product launches.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the automaker sold 434,687 units, including e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick-scooters, and e-bikes, higher than 350,090 units in the same period last year.

For the first half of fiscal 2026, Niu Technologies sold 696,311 units, compared with 553,403 units a year ago.

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