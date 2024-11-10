News & Insights

Nissin Foods Forms Joint Venture in Australia

November 10, 2024 — 11:37 pm EST

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. (HK:1475) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. has announced a joint venture with Nissin Asia to form a new company in New South Wales, Australia, with Nissin Foods holding a 51% stake. The joint venture, to be named Australia Nissin Foods Pty., Ltd., will focus on importing and selling food products like instant noodles and snacks in Australia and New Zealand. The venture is expected to bolster Nissin Foods’ presence in the region and will be funded by internal resources.

