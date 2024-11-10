Nissin Foods Forms Joint Venture in Australia

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. (HK:1475) has released an update.

Nissin Foods Co., Ltd. has announced a joint venture with Nissin Asia to form a new company in New South Wales, Australia, with Nissin Foods holding a 51% stake. The joint venture, to be named Australia Nissin Foods Pty., Ltd., will focus on importing and selling food products like instant noodles and snacks in Australia and New Zealand. The venture is expected to bolster Nissin Foods’ presence in the region and will be funded by internal resources.

For further insights into HK:1475 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.