Nissan Advances Solid-State Batteries, Targets 2028 EV Rollout

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. NSANY has reached a significant milestone in its push toward next-generation EV technology, targeting the launch of its first vehicles equipped with all-solid-state batteries by 2028. Per Nikkei, the company has successfully stacked up to 23 battery cells into a single solid-state battery pack prototype, sufficient for real-world vehicle application while also meeting key charge and discharge performance requirements.



In 2025, Nissan achieved the necessary performance benchmarks for individual solid-state cells required for commercialization. Within the same size constraints, these solid-state batteries can deliver roughly double the energy density of conventional lithium-ion batteries. This advancement could significantly extend EV range and enable ultra-fast charging, potentially cutting charging times by nearly two-thirds.



Nissan inaugurated an all-solid-state battery production line at its Yokohama facility in Japan in January 2025 and has partnered with LiCAP Technologies to scale up production. LiCAP’s Activated Dry Electrode technology eliminates the need for drying and solvent recovery, helping reduce manufacturing costs and improve efficiency.



Nissan previously announced plans to introduce its first EVs powered by in-house solid-state batteries by fiscal 2028. While detailed specifications remain undisclosed, these batteries could potentially double driving range compared to traditional lithium-ion systems, translating to a WLTP range exceeding 620 miles and likely surpassing 600 miles under EPA standards, per the reports.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

NSANY stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Polaris PII, Magna International MGA and Geely Automobile GELHY. While PII sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), MGA and GELHY carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PII’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2% and 17,300%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2026 have decreased 17 cents over the past 90 days, while those for 2027 have deteriorated 8 cents over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MGA’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 2.3% and 19%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 and 2027 has improved 61 cents and 86 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELHY’s 2026 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 73.6% and 28.9%, respectively. The EPS estimate for 2026 has improved 15 cents over the past 90 days, while that for 2027 has risen 12 cents over the past 30 days.

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Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Magna International Inc. (MGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Polaris Inc. (PII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (GELHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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