NiSource Inc. Announces Drop In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NiSource Inc. (NI) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $45.5 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $102.2 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $77.6 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.358 billion from $1.283 billion last year.

NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.5 Mln. vs. $102.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $1.358 Bln vs. $1.283 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.02 To $ 2.07

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