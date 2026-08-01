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NIO July Vehicle Deliveries Up 71.0%

August 01, 2026 — 01:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chinese electric vehicle company NIO Inc. (NIO, NIO.SI, 9866.HK) announced that it delivered 35,934 vehicles in July 2026, representing an increase of 71.0% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 20,008 vehicles from NIO brand, 10,155 vehicles from ONVO brand, and 5,771 vehicles from FIREFLY brand. Cumulative deliveries reached 1.225 million as of July 31, 2026.

On July 22, 2026, the NIO All-New ES8 reached a cumulative delivery milestone of 130,000 vehicles, just 305 days after its market launch in late September 2025.

NIO closed Friday's regular trading at $4.8800 up $0.0400 or 0.83%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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