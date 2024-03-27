Nice (NICE) Boosts Customer Experience With Enlighten Copilot

Nice NICE is expanding its footprint in transforming customer experience (CX) solutions with the introduction of its latest innovation, Enlighten Copilot for Supervisors.



This next-generation solution, powered by purpose-built AI, is tailored specifically for supervisors and CX decision-makers. It addresses the growing market demand for AI-driven support in navigating the complex landscape of operational and analytical tasks faced by CX leaders.



With AI utilization in the workplace surging to more than 40% in 2023, as reported by Metrigy research, organizations leveraging AI to enhance customer interactions have experienced significant improvements, including a 30% reduction in interaction handle time, a 36% increase in sales and a 29% decline in agent attrition.



Nice Enlighten Copilot stands out as a leading CX-specific AI pilot, empowering employees and leaders alike with real-time analysis of CX data to drive enhanced customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

Nice’s Strong Portfolio Aids Prospect

Nice’s shares have increased 31.1% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's rise of 12%. The uptick can be attributed to the expansion of its clientele, primarily driven by the robust adoption of solutions like CXone, Evidencentral, Actimize, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.



Expanding portfolio has been a key catalyst. Nice recently announced that Nice Enlighten, its CX AI, has surpassed 100 million customer interactions monthly through augmentation and automation.



Nice also introduced Nice Enlighten XM, leveraging large language models’ deep data memory to hyper-personalize customer journeys.



This month, Nice’s CXone platform announced its integration into iQor’s Symphony [AI], enabling tailored, agile solutions and real-time analytics for enhanced customer experiences across industries.



Nice’s expanding international footprint is noteworthy. It recently expanded the CXone cloud infrastructure customer base in Japan by launching a second CXone cloud region in Osaka. The cloud region offers a tailored business continuity (BCP) service to ensure reliable and high-performance contact center operations for Japanese customers, meeting strict regulatory requirements and enabling uninterrupted services during natural disasters while delivering exceptional Enlighten-powered CX with data protection.



Nice’s growing efforts to enhance its customer base on the back of its robust cloud solutions are expected to drive top-line growth.



For the first quarter of 2024, NICE expects non-GAAP revenues between $650 million and $660 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $654.81 million, indicating 14.5% growth year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated in the $2.40-2.50 per share band. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share, indicating a 20.69% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Nice currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Bill Holdings BILL, Bentley Systems BSY and Meta Platforms META, each sporting Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bill Holdings shares have declined 18.6% in the year-to-date period. BILL’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 23.64%.



Bentley Systems shares have declined 2.1% in the year-to-date period. BSY's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 12%.



Meta Platforms shares have gained 40.1% in the year-to-date period. META's long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 19.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.