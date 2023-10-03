NICE (NICE) Adds Douglas County DA Office, Expands Clientele

NICE NICE recently announced that the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia has selected its Justice solution to bring about a digital revolution in the criminal justice system.



Through NICE Justice, a part of the Evidencentral platform, the district attorneys and their team will now have the tools to efficiently handle the ever-growing volumes of digital evidence, allowing them to focus on their core mission of delivering justice to victims of crime.



This innovative system will streamline evidence management, transforming how legal professionals interact with, prepare, and share evidence, ultimately simplifying complex caseloads and enhancing accountability throughout the process.

Expanding Portfolio Aids Prospect

NICE shares have declined 10.2% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 33.8%. The underperformance can be attributed to the challenging macroeconomic conditions and raging inflation.



NICE benefits from a robust portfolio, a strong partner base and an expanding clientele. The company’s platforms, like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate, have been making progress recently.



In September, NICE expanded its Actimize portfolio by successfully implementing its financial crime solutions for GoTyme Bank, enhancing fraud prevention, and supporting its innovative cloud-only banking approach in the Philippines.



NICE’s solid customer base is noteworthy. Banks like Bank of America BAC and Citigroup C have been aiding in the growing adoption of NICE Actimize.



Bank of America uses NICE Actimize to monitor and prevent fraud and cyberattacks across its digital channels, such as online banking, mobile banking, and ATMs. Citigroup uses NICE Actimize to promote integrity, accountability, and transparency in the public sector and beyond.



NICE further expanded its portfolio with CXone, securing multimillion-dollar deals across various industries, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enhance customer experiences and driving digital transformation. Introducing innovative solutions like Enlighten Copilot, Enlighten Autopilot and Enlighten Actions underscores NICE's commitment to advancing customer experiences.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, NICE anticipates revenues between $590 million and $600 million, suggesting a 7% year-over-year growth.



For fiscal 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.353 billion and $2.373 billion, indicating an 8% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $594.58 million, suggesting a 7.19% growth year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and suggesting a year-over-year growth of 11.98%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NICE has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA NVDA is a top-ranked stock that investors can consider in the broader sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVDA shares have returned 206.5% on a year-to-date basis.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA is pegged at 13.5%.

