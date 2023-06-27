NICE Expands in EU With Latest CXone Sovereign Cloud Platform

NICE NICE recently introduced CXone as a European Union (EU) Sovereign Cloud Platform, marking a significant milestone in the industry. CXone, which is already recognized as a leading customer experience (CX) cloud platform, now offers unparalleled scalability, reliability and a comprehensive range of CX applications in EU.



The latest development enables organizations across various sectors within the EU to select CXone as their preferred platform while adhering to regulatory and compliance requirements, thereby driving clientele in the region.



In fact, to cater to the EU market and comply with regulations, NICE has collaborated with top-tier data center and cloud providers within the region. This partnership ensures that all data transmitted through the CXone platform remains solely within the EU, eliminating the risk of data being shared outside the region.



NICE has made substantial investments in the EU market, establishing local Network Operations Centers, support facilities, and development resources. This commitment guarantees that customers have absolute control and oversight of their data, instilling confidence in their decision to embrace CXone EU Sovereign Cloud as their CX platform of choice.

AI Integration in Portfolio Aids Growth

NICE is benefiting from portfolio strength, a strong partner base and an expanding clientele. The company further strengthened its CXone portfolio with the addition of AI-powered capabilities in its Spring 2023 release. CXone is also benefiting from NICE’s partnerships with Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT.



The integration of CXone with Google Cloud CCAI empowered businesses to offer more sophisticated ways to help customers with smarter service and AI-enhanced assistance. Moreover, the collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the power of CXone on Azure created frictionless and cohesive customer service interaction.



CXone, which currently has more than one million agents and supervisors, has been benefiting from strong adoption thanks to extensive features.



NICE continues to strengthen its AI-based offering with the launch of three new solutions as part of Enlighten, the trusted AI for business, purpose-built for the customer service environment. The three new Enlighten solutions are Enlighten Copilot for employees, Enlighten Autopilot for consumers and Enlighten Actions for CX leaders.



NICE is combining the latest generative AI technology and CXone’s vast array of CX data to revolutionize the way AI is empowering CX stakeholders to better engage, predict and take actions to improve agent empowerment, consumer experiences, and operational excellence. Underlying Enlighten’s solutions are NICE’s data and domain-trained models derived from all types of interactions and CXone’s leading CX applications and workflows.

2023 Guidance Raised

NICE raised its 2023 revenue guidance driven by an expanding clientele and strong cloud growth (up 25% in first-quarter 2023). It now expects revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.37 million, indicating 8% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.



Earnings are now expected between $8.32 and $8.52 per share for the full year, suggesting 11% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating 8.63% growth year over year. The consensus mark for earnings stands at $8.46 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days and suggesting year-over-year growth of 11.02%.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Meta Platforms META from the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector is a better-ranked stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Meta shares have outperformed the sector as well as NICE on a year-to-date basis. While META shares returned a whopping 131.8%, computer & technology increased 34.8% and NICE climbed 5.3% over the same time frame.



Long-term earnings growth for Meta and NICE are pegged at 21.93% and 12.83%, respectively.





Disclaimer: This article has been written with the assistance of Generative AI. However, the author has reviewed, revised, supplemented, and rewritten parts of this content to ensure its originality and the precision of the incorporated information.

