Nibe Industrier AB - Class B (NDRBF) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Nibe Industrier AB - Class B said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.65 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 276 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nibe Industrier AB - Class B. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDRBF is 0.24%, a decrease of 12.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 189,244K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.85% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nibe Industrier AB - Class B is $12.35. The forecasts range from a low of $7.37 to a high of $15.32. The average price target represents an increase of 48.85% from its latest reported closing price of $8.30.

The projected annual revenue for Nibe Industrier AB - Class B is $39,255MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 6.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 3.70% over the last quarter.

BGICF2 - Baillie Gifford International All Cap Fund Class 2 holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares, representing a decrease of 144.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 62.51% over the last quarter.

NTSI - WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund N holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 48.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 16.04% over the last quarter.

CGAEX - Calvert Global Energy Solutions Fund holds 117K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDRBF by 0.88% over the last quarter.

SPGEX - Symmetry Panoramic Global Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

