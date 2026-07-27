NHI Names Chris Maginot COO

(RTTNews) - On Monday, National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) announced the appointment of Chris Maginot as Chief Operating Officer, effective July 27.

Maginot has over two decades of senior housing experience. Prior to joining NHI, he served as the CEO of Longview Senior Housing, where he took charge of a senior housing portfolio with operations in the United States and Canada.

Previously, Maginot worked at Brookdale Senior Living recently as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Initiative.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading at $80.54, after closing Friday's trading 0.74 percent up.

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