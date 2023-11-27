NGGTF Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of National Grid Transco plc (Symbol: NGGTF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.85, changing hands as high as $13.09 per share. National Grid Transco plc shares are currently trading up about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGGTF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGGTF's low point in its 52 week range is $11.046 per share, with $14.1863 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.