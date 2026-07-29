NFLX vs. ROKU: Which Ad-Supported Streaming Stock Has an Edge Now?

Netflix NFLX and Roku ROKU sit on opposite ends of streaming, yet chase the same ad dollar. Netflix has built an ad tier and live events, while Roku, the top U.S. platform by hours, monetizes viewing via its Home Screen and Roku Channel.



Both firms' recent results reaffirmed ad-supported streaming as a growth engine, leaning into live content for the second half of 2026. That overlap, plus diverging stock performances, makes this an opportune time to compare both names.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for NFLX Stock

Netflix's core strength remains its scale and content depth. Its second-quarter 2026 shareholder letter showed revenues climbing 13% year over year to $12.6 billion, with operating income up 11% to $4.2 billion, and view hours up 2% in the first half of the year despite competition from the Winter Olympics and World Cup. Netflix reiterated full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $50.7-$51.7 billion and an operating margin target of 31.5%, alongside an expectation that ad revenues will roughly double in 2026 to approximately $3 billion. Its 2026-2027 pipeline is stacked, including final seasons of The Witcher and Outer Banks, new Stranger Things spin-off content, Greta Gerwig's Narnia and an expanded live-sports and events calendar featuring the NFL, WWE, MLB and the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.



However, real challenges persist. Netflix disclosed that live programming, despite consuming more than 5% of content spend, drives only about 1% of total viewing hours, an inefficient trade-off versus its core library content. The company also walked away from acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming assets, leaving questions about how it fills content gaps against deep-pocketed rivals. Management flagged that content amortization growth stayed elevated in the first half before easing, pressuring near-term margins, and free cash flow was dented by cash tax payments tied to the terminated Warner Bros. Discovery deal. With price hikes already implemented across its U.S. plans, Netflix has less room to lean on pricing, making subscriber and ad-tier growth essential to its guided trajectory into 2027.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $3.59 per share. This indicates a 41.9% increase from the previous year.

Netflix, Inc. Price and Consensus

Netflix, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Netflix, Inc. Quote

The Case for ROKU Stock

Roku's advertising and subscription-distribution engine is firing on multiple cylinders. Its first-quarter 2026 shareholder letter showed Platform revenues up 28% year over year to $1.13 billion, with a gross margin of 51.6%. Advertising revenues were up 27% and subscription revenues rose 30%, aided by Howdy's expansion onto Prime Video and Apple TV and Peacock joining Premium Subscriptions. Roku raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance to $675 million, up from $635 million, and reaffirmed its target of $1 billion in free cash flow by 2028, if not sooner. The Roku Channel was the second-most-engaged app on its platform, and management highlighted record Premium Subscription sign-ups tied to Super Bowl LX and the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.



Roku's forward pipeline reinforces this momentum. In April, it announced Roku Curate, a new advertising data product built with premium partners including Best Buy and Instacart, and it also struck a partnership bringing CW Network programming to The Roku Channel next-day starting in fall 2026, adding over 800 hours of library content, plus new WWE NXT streams. Roku has added dozens of free channels in 2026, including World Cup coverage, and launched a fresh brand campaign in July to deepen engagement with its Roku City ecosystem. Headwinds still remain: Devices revenues face pricing pressure from tightening memory supply and higher component costs, and Roku still trails Netflix in absolute scale. But with diversified monetization across advertising, subscriptions and hardware distribution, and expanding OEM device partnerships, Roku's overall growth algorithm looks broader-based and less dependent on any single content bet.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $2.41 per share. The estimate indicates year-over-year growth of 308.47%

Roku, Inc. Price and Consensus

Roku, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Roku, Inc. Quote

Valuation and Price Performance Comparison

Both Roku and Netflix trade at premium valuations, but the extent of that premium differs. Roku trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 3.54X, while Netflix commands a steeper 5.51X multiple. Given Roku's broader-based, multi-pronged monetization engine spanning advertising, subscriptions and platform partnerships, its lower premium appears better justified than Netflix's richer multiple, which leans heavily on continued content-driven subscriber growth.

NFLX vs. ROKU: P/S F12M Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On price performance, shares of Roku have returned 32.6% over the year-to-date period, sharply outpacing Netflix shares, which have declined 22.8% over the same stretch, underscoring the market's diverging sentiment toward the two ad-supported streaming stocks right now.

NFLX Underperforms ROKU Year to Date



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Roku's diversified platform economics, broader monetization across advertising, subscriptions and OEM partnerships, an expanding content pipeline through deals like CW Network and Howdy, raised EBITDA guidance, and a more reasonably justified valuation premium collectively give it an edge over Netflix right now. Netflix remains a fundamentally strong long-term streaming franchise, but its steeper valuation, softer free cash flow trajectory and heavier reliance on content-driven subscriber growth warrant caution in the near term. Investors would do well to track and hold Roku shares for further sustained upside, while patiently waiting for a more attractive entry point before adding meaningfully to Netflix. NFLX and ROKU carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roku, Inc. (ROKU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.