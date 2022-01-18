NFJ Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (Symbol: NFJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.21, changing hands as low as $15.09 per share. AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFJ's low point in its 52 week range is $13.03 per share, with $16.1898 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.12.

