Markets
NXPL

NextPlat Promotes Amanda Ferrio To CFO

October 14, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NextPlat Corp. (NXPL, NXPLW), a consumer products and services company, on Tuesday announced that it has promoted Amanda Ferrio to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Ferrio will replace Cecile Munnik, who will leave the company after a transition period that includes filing the quarterly report for the period ended September 30.

Ferrio brings over 15 years of accounting and finance experience and previously served as Vice President of Accounting & Finance at Progressive Care LLC.

The company said that the internal promotion reinforces its ongoing business refocusing efforts and leverages established financial operations expertise.

On Monday, NextPlat closed trading 24.0415% lesser at $0.0951 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NXPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.