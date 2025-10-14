NextPlat Promotes Amanda Ferrio To CFO

(RTTNews) - NextPlat Corp. (NXPL, NXPLW), a consumer products and services company, on Tuesday announced that it has promoted Amanda Ferrio to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Ferrio will replace Cecile Munnik, who will leave the company after a transition period that includes filing the quarterly report for the period ended September 30.

Ferrio brings over 15 years of accounting and finance experience and previously served as Vice President of Accounting & Finance at Progressive Care LLC.

The company said that the internal promotion reinforces its ongoing business refocusing efforts and leverages established financial operations expertise.

On Monday, NextPlat closed trading 24.0415% lesser at $0.0951 on the Nasdaq.

