Markets
NXPL

NextPlat Corp Q2 Loss Decreases

August 14, 2025 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NextPlat Corp (NXPL) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$1.789 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.789 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$5.311 million, or -$0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.1% to $13.240 million from $16.989 million last year.

NextPlat Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.789 Mln. vs. -$5.311 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.07 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Revenue: $13.240 Mln vs. $16.989 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NXPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.