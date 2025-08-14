NextPlat Corp Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - NextPlat Corp (NXPL) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$1.789 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.789 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$5.311 million, or -$0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 22.1% to $13.240 million from $16.989 million last year.

NextPlat Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$1.789 Mln. vs. -$5.311 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.07 vs. -$0.28 last year. -Revenue: $13.240 Mln vs. $16.989 Mln last year.

