NextNRG Plans To Acquire ReFuel Mobile

(RTTNews) - NextNRG, Inc. (NXXT) has signed a letter of intent to acquire ReFuel Mobile, a Canadian mobile fueling company. NextNRG will acquire 100% of ReFuel's stock payable in cash or NextNRG restricted common stock at NextNRGs discretion. The transaction includes retention of all current employees and management during a transitional period. The acquisition is projected to immediately contribute to NextNRG's recurring revenue base.

ReFuel Mobile serves commercial and industrial clients across Ontario, Canada. The company specializes in direct-to-vehicle and direct-to-equipment fuel delivery, offering convenient, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to businesses across dealerships, transportation, logistics, construction, telecom, and energy sectors.

