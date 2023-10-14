Next In Line: iPhone 16 Pro's Potential Features Revealed

While the tech world is still taking in the features of the recently launched Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 15, whispers about the next model, the iPhone 16 Pro, have already begun.

What Happened: Jeff Pu, an analyst from Haitong International Securities, recently shed light on some of the potential enhancements consumers can expect.

Based on insights from insiders within Apple's supply chain, Pu said in a note to investors that the iPhone 16 Pro is poised to come equipped with a more advanced 5G modem, the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology and an improved ultra-wide lens, reported 9to5Mac.

Display dimensions are projected to increase slightly, with the new models being 0.2 inches larger. This aligns with earlier speculations from analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young, reported the outlet.

The Pro variant is expected to incorporate the tetra-prism lens, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering enhanced 5x optical zoom capabilities.

The camera advancements reportedly don't stop there. The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to feature a 48-megapixel sensor for the ultra-wide lens, a significant leap from the existing 12-megapixel sensor.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Pro will reportedly be powered by the A18 Pro chip, mirroring the 3-nanometer process of its predecessor, the A17 Pro. Despite retaining the 8 GB RAM, the device's connectivity is where it's expected to outshine.

With the integration of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X75 modem, the device could achieve staggering 5G download speeds of up to 7.5 Gbps. Furthermore, while the iPhone 15 Pro was the pioneer in introducing Wi-Fi 6e, its successor, the iPhone 16 Pro, is rumored to embrace Wi-Fi 7, capable of delivering speeds up to 46 Gbps.

On the other hand, the standard iPhone 16 model is likely to continue with its dual rear lenses. The ultra-wide lens is expected to maintain its 12-megapixel sensor. This variant could be powered by a toned-down version of the A17 chip, complemented with 8 GB of RAM. While the Pro version is rumored to support Wi-Fi 7, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus could receive a modest upgrade to Wi-Fi 6e.

Apple enthusiasts should mark their calendars for September next year, as that's when the tech giant is anticipated to unveil its new lineup.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock

