Newmont, Caterpillar Join Hands To Achieve Zero Emissions Mining

(RTTNews) - Newmont Mining Corporation (NEM), an American gold mining company, said on Wednesday that it has inked a strategic alliance with Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), a maker of suite of mining equipment and technologies, to deliver a fully connected, automated, zero carbon emitting, end-to-end mining system.

Under the agreement, Newmont plans to provide a preliminary investment of $100 million as the companies set initial automation and electrification goals for surface and underground mining infrastructures and haulage fleets at Newmont's Cripple Creek and Victor (CC&V) mine in Colorado of the U.S. and Tanami mine in Northern Territory, Australia.

Introduction of an automated haulage fleet of up to 16 vehicles at CC&V planned through 2023, with a transition to haulage fleet electrification and implementation of Caterpillar's advanced electrification and infrastructure system with delivery of a test fleet in 2026.

The actions also include validating first-of-a-kind battery electric haulage technology in the years prior to full production of autonomous electric haulage equipment. In addition, Caterpillar will develop its first battery electric zero-emissions underground truck to be deployed at Tanami by 2026.

The latest deal is expected to support Newmont to reach its 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets of over 30 percent, with an ultimate goal of being net zero carbon by 2050.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.