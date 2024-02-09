Newell Brands Guides FY24 Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, consumer goods company Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL) initiated its normalized earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024. The company also provided outlook for the first quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company now projects normalized earnings in a range of $0.52 to $0.62 per share on net sales decline of 8 to 5 percent, with core sales decline of 6 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on revenue decline of 4.3 percent to $7.69 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter, the company anticipates normalized loss in a range of $0.09 to $0.05 per share on net sales decline of 10 to 8 percent, with core sales decline of 8 to 6 percent.

The Street is looking for earnings of $0.02 per share on revenue decline of 6.3 percent to $1.68 billion for the quarter.

